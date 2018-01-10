Porsche Mission E electric sedan to offer 300 miles of range, 400 hp, at minimum





Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Though generally mum on details, Porsche has been trickling out tidbits on its forthcoming MIssion E electric sedan since it first unveiled the concept at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Porsche let slip another detail in late December.

It had already revealed a claimed 200-mile recharge within 15 minutes, a starting price that'll place it below the Panamera sedan, and a launch date in late 2019.



Now, Porsche has said the Mission E will send at least 400 horsepower to its wheels—and that's just the start.

According to a prototype first-drive article published by Automobile, the Mission E will offer three power grades that correspond to Porsche's three traditional trimlines: base, S, and Turbo.

(No, the irony isn't lost on us with the last one.)

Porsche Mission E Concept - 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show live photos Enlarge Photo

Those different models will see 100-kilowatt jumps in power between each, starting at 300 kw (402 horsepower) for the base Mission E and up to more than 500 kw (670 hp) for the top-rung "Turbo" or its equivalent.

Considering those outputs, it looks like the Porsche Mission E is out to give the Tesla Model S P100D—which, in Ludicrous Mode, is capable of a 2.3-second acceleration run from 0 to 60 mph—an honest run for its money.

The Mission E's power should be fairly easy to tame, too.

Porsche plans to offer all-wheel drive across the range of Mission E models via two electric motors—one at each axle—that should make certain models good for the 0-to-60-mph sprint in about 3.0 seconds.

However, the company is also considering a future entry-level Mission E model that'll send power exclusively to its rear wheels.

The electric motors won't be direct-drive units, it appears, as the Mission E is expected to get a two-speed automatically operated transmission.

Prices for the expected 300-mile electric sedan from Porsche are rumored to start at $75,000 when it hits American shores as a 2020 model.

