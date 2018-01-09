Hyundai Nexo SUV, 238-mile Kia Niro EV, electric-car range, Range Rover P400e: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news from the huge Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, including a surprise electric-car concept from Kia, a hydrogen fuel-cell SUV from Hyundai, and the debut of the Fisker EMotion luxury electric car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Yesterday afternoon at the massive CES show in Las Vegas, the production version of the 2019 Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell SUV was unveiled.

Just an hour later, the details came out concerning the Kia Niro EV concept car, which contained a surprise: a projected 238 miles of range from a big battery pack. Gosh, that sounds familiar ...

Take our latest Twitter poll: What kind of powertrain will your next car have?

A German magazine compared the real-world ranges of several electric cars, in real-world driving and cold temperatures.

How serious is California about cleaning up filthy diesel trucks, trains, and buses? More than half a billion dollars serious, over several years.

A breaking story: A bill to be introduced tomorrow would give a $3,500 tax rebate to Virginia electric-car buyers. Expect debate.

We've driven the pricey, heavy, luxurious 2019 Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid SUV, and decided it's for the aristocracy, not the little people.

The 2018 Kia Soul EV electric tall wagon gets a bigger battery and a range boost to 111 miles, though few other changes.

The Fisker EMotion luxury electric car debuted at CES as well, with a claimed 400-mile range and a 2019 delivery date.

Finally, here's an efficiency-based rundown of the 10 (best and) greenest cars on sale in the U.S. for 2018.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.