Electrics, hybrids soar in Norway, China; Ford F-150 diesel; gas mileage flat; E30 ethanol? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Tesla Model 3, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Today, news from Norway about electric cars (and streetlights), gas mileage stuck in a rut, a new wrinkle on ethanol, and a new diesel for the Ford F-150 pickup truck promises higher fuel efficiency. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

How serious is Norway about addressing climate change? Enough so that it is experimenting with self-dimming streetlights that brighten only when a person or vehicle is nearby.

In the same vein, China has extended tax breaks on plug-in electric and hybrid cars at least through 2020.

Gasoline with 10 percent ethanol, or E10, is now pretty standard. E15 hasn't gotten much traction at gas stations—so what do you think of E30?

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada last year just missed a key level, but the future looks promising.

Back to Norway, half of all new cars sold last year were hybrid or plug-in electric, keeping the country on course to phase out sales of cars with engines by 2025.

On the less optimistic side, the sales-weighted average for new-car fuel economy in the U.S. is stuck at 25 mpg for the fourth year in a row.

The 2018 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck will offer a diesel engine, facing off directly against the surprisingly successful Ram 1500 EcoDiesel on the market since 2014.

Want to know how fast a Tesla Model 3 Long Range version really is? The ever-entertaining Drag Times tested the Model 3 on a dragstrip, and we've got the video.

Finally, an insurance spinoff of Allstate collects cellphone data to monitor the driving patterns of its customers who opt in.

Welcome to the future.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.