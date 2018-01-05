Electric-car batteries, media coverage, Model 3 range, missing hydrogen stations: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin Vantage Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a full slate of stories, from a bill in California to ban all but zero-emission vehicles in 2040 to a poll on climate change. Also, media coverage of electric cars and the story behind the 310-mile range rating of the Tesla Model 3. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As we had previewed in early December, a bill to ban sales of fossil-fueled vehicles in California was introduced into the state legislature on Wednesday.

A pioneer in lithium-ion cell technology said batteries in self-driving cars need to be more durable than they are today, and explained why.

Our latest Twitter poll asks you how optimistic you are about efforts to address climate change.

While plenty of bad reporting continues to emerge, mainstream media is slowly getting more thoughtful about the growth electric cars, as recent examples show.

Gas prices will rise to their highest level in four years, according to a new prediction.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range is rated at 310 miles of range, but there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

The state of California will not meet its goal of 100 hydrogen fueling stations by 2020, per the latest edition of an annual assessment.

We've got what will probably be the final update of our 2017 plug-in electric car sales roundup. It was a good year.

GM's aerodynamics engineers offered a helpful hint for next holiday season: putting a reindeer nose on your car hurts its fuel economy. OK, then.

Finally, it appears that Aston Martin is mulling whether to target the Tesla Roadster with a new, all-electric sports car in 2020 or later.

