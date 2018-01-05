Electric-car batteries, media coverage, Model 3 range, missing hydrogen stations: Today's Car News

Jan 5, 2018
Follow John

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a full slate of stories, from a bill in California to ban all but zero-emission vehicles in 2040 to a poll on climate change. Also, media coverage of electric cars and the story behind the 310-mile range rating of the Tesla Model 3. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As we had previewed in early December, a bill to ban sales of fossil-fueled vehicles in California was introduced into the state legislature on Wednesday.

A pioneer in lithium-ion cell technology said batteries in self-driving cars need to be more durable than they are today, and explained why.

Our latest Twitter poll asks you how optimistic you are about efforts to address climate change.

While plenty of bad reporting continues to emerge, mainstream media is slowly getting more thoughtful about the growth electric cars, as recent examples show.

Gas prices will rise to their highest level in four years, according to a new prediction.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range is rated at 310 miles of range, but there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

The state of California will not meet its goal of 100 hydrogen fueling stations by 2020, per the latest edition of an annual assessment.

We've got what will probably be the final update of our 2017 plug-in electric car sales roundup. It was a good year.

GM's aerodynamics engineers offered a helpful hint for next holiday season: putting a reindeer nose on your car hurts its fuel economy. OK, then.

Finally, it appears that Aston Martin is mulling whether to target the Tesla Roadster with a new, all-electric sports car in 2020 or later.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz C350e: plug-in hybrid luxury sedan driven 2018 Mercedes-Benz C350e: plug-in hybrid luxury sedan driven
Concept for Kia Niro EV all-electric wagon to appear at CES Concept for Kia Niro EV all-electric wagon to appear at CES
Volvo to offer multiple electric cars, battery-size options, starting in 2020 Volvo to offer multiple electric cars, battery-size options, starting in 2020
Volkswagen Moia electric mobility van is VW's Uber ride-sharing rival Volkswagen Moia electric mobility van is VW's Uber ride-sharing rival
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.