Kia Niro EV concept, Tesla Model 3 deliveries, climate-change To Do list, Korea picks CCS: Today's Car News

Hyundai fuel cell SUV debuting at 2018 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news on vehicles to be shown at next week's CES, Tesla's Q4 sales results—including the Model 3—a map to address climate change, and more than 16,000 all-electric city buses. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla announced its fourth-quarter deliveries on Wednesday afternoon: it delivered more than 100,000 Model S and Model X electric cars, but only 1,550 Model 3s—and delayed a key production level by another quarter.

A concept for the Kia Niro EV electric wagon will appear at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week, and we have the teaser photos.

The results of our latest Twitter poll helped us understand which topics our followers want to see less of in our future coverage.

Which city now has only electric buses—and 16,000 of them? Hint: It's in China.

Is 'Drawdown' the map for addressing climate change that we need to compare alternatives?

South Korea has settled on a single fast-charging standard and, to no one's surprise, it's not the Japanese one.

We now have a first look at the Hyundai fuel-cell SUV it will unveil at CES next week, though no real details beyond the images.

Finally, that sales boom for vehicles to replace the ones destroyed by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma? It's over and done.

