Plug-in electric car sales in Dec: 2017 to set new record, Bolt EV ends strong (updated)

It was clear late last year that the number of plug-in electric cars sold in the U.S. during 2017 would set a new record.

December is always a strong sales month for all vehicles, and dealerships across the country have rushed to deliver new cars, crossovers, and trucks to hit their year-end bonuses.

While the rise in sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles is clear, it hasn't necessarily been the booming year that some advocates hoped.

Early indications are that this year's sales will exceed last year's roughly 160,000 by perhaps 20 percent, but won't crack the 200,000 barrier.

Some of that has to do with production cadences: the new, longer-range 2018 Nissan Leaf will go on sale in January, but stocks of the old version have been all but depleted over the past few months.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 has been stuck in "production hell" for several months, in the evocative words of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla hasn't yet reported its fourth-quarter global deliveries, something it usually does on the second or third day of the following month, but its Model 3 total will be closely scrutinized.

The company also doesn't break down those sales by country, so we won't know exactly how many Model S and Model X electric cars it delivered in the U.S.

It projected that its global total, however, would be more than 100,000, against the 76,000 it delivered in 2016.

As for the handful of other high-volume plug-in cars, the Chevrolet Bolt EV ended the year with a bang. Its December deliveries of 3,227 gave it a 2017 total of 23,297.

While that's not the highest reported sales total for any month—in December 2016, its Volt stablemate hit 3,691—it's the highest total for any plug-in car in only its 13th month on sale.

Moreover, it suggests a plausible monthly sales average this year of 2,500 to 3,000 Bolts a month, or about 30,000 a year That's likely close to the Model S total, which of course we don't know.

Its Volt plug-in hybrid stablemate sold 1,937 last month, for a year-end total of 20,349. That's over the important 20,000 yearly total, though under the 2016 Volt total of 24,700.

As expected, the Leaf lagged in December: Just 102 were delivered, for a year-end total of 11,230. (Watch for the monthly number to starting rising this month as the first 2018 Leafs are delivered.)

Other battery-electric vehicles with high sales volumes include the BMW i3 and Volkswagen e-Golf.

Among plug-in hybrids, the Audi A3 e-tron returned to its usual monthly sales level last month with 270 delivered after a dip into double digits for the three prior months. Its 2017 total sales were 2,877 (notably lower than the 4,280 in 2016, however).

That list also includes the Toyota Prius Prime, the Energi versions of the Ford Fusion and C-Max models (the latter now discontinued), and the Volvo XC60 and XC90 T8 crossover utilities.

A handful of carmakers refuse to break out sales of some or all of their plug-in models, including BMW, Chrysler, Fiat, Hyundai, and Kia.

Thus far, none of those missing vehicles appear to have sales high enough in sales to move the needle.

Amusingly, 9 stray 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV electric minicars found buyers in November and December combined, raising that car's total 2017 sales to ... 23 units.

We will update this story frequently over the next day or two as more sales data comes in.

EDITOR'S NOTE: As of May 2017, this monthly report covers only plug-in electric cars with sales of 100 units a month or more—with occasional exceptions for new models, exceptionally large changes in sales volume, or other newsworthy events.

