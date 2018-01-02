Before Fisker EMotion luxury electric sedan debut, founder touts future solid-state battery





Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

As they say, it's what's inside that counts.

That's doubly so for Fisker, Inc., the second auto company founded by famed automotive designer Henrik Fisker. The first declared bankruptcy; its new Chinese owners renamed it Karma.

In an interview with Car and Driver, Fisker (the man) claims solid-state batteries will still be part of his company's arsenal—release date: TBD—and an innovative charging solution as well.

DON'T MISS: Fisker EMotion electric luxury sedan to be shown at CES in January

While few doubt Fisker's ability to pen a pretty car—he's had a major hand in iconic designs, such as the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9—many are circumspect regarding Fisker, Inc.'s technological hype.

Still, the automotive visionary is adamant his company has cracked the code to solid-state batteries.

“It’s mainly been dismissed for automotive because it’s very expensive to make, it doesn’t have the power, and it doesn’t work below zero,” said Fisker in the Car and Driver interview.

Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

“We have cracked all three of these areas," he said. “This isn’t just a lab test; we’ve actually built the batteries."



But will he show how the batteries work or how they are made to the public?

Not any time soon, he says, as there are nondisclosure agreements in place.

READ MORE: Fisker still aims at solid-state electric-car batteries, as patents attest

There's also the matter of commercializing the technology by building a supply chain for its components, one that doesn't currently exist, Fisker says.

However, the company will demonstrate a cellphone-sized battery at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where the production version of the Fisker EMotion electric luxury sedan will make its debut.



Along with the battery technology, Fisker says, the company is working on a charging solution that doesn't require someone to physically exit the vehicle to plug it in.

Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

The Fisker solution differs from conventional inductive charging, in which a coil inside a pad on the floor transmits power inductively to a corresponding coil on the car's undercarriage.

Instead, the proposed system is essentially an automated coupler that rises up to meet the car once it's parked on top.

Ensuring everything is lined up properly will be require some autonomous driving capabilities, and the coupler itself will allow for a decent amount of leeway in where the car is placed above it.

The technology is planned for the EMotion, but Fisker said it may not be ready by the time production launches—currently pegged for sometime in 2019.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.