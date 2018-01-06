Tesla Model 3 numbers, missing hydrogen stations, electric-car sales, 2018 Leaf: The Week in Reverse

How much did sales of plug-in electric cars grow during 2017?

Why did China end sales of more than 500 separate cars on January 1?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, January 5, 2018.



Friday, we noted that while the Tesla Model 3 Long Range is rated at 310 miles of range, there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

The state of California will not meet its goal of 100 hydrogen fueling stations by 2020, per the latest edition of an annual assessment.

2015 Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell, 2016 Toyota Mirai at hydrogen fueling station, Fountain Valley, CA Enlarge Photo

The final update of our 2017 plug-in electric car sales roundup showed that while they grew to just under 200,000, it wasn't the breakout year some had hoped for.

As we had previewed in early December, a bill to ban sales of fossil-fueled vehicles in California was introduced into the state legislature on Wednesday.

On Thursday, we asked which city now has only electric buses—and more than 16,000 of them at that? Hint: It's in China.

A concept for the Kia Niro EV electric wagon will appear at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next Monday, and we have the teaser photos.

The Fisker EMotion electric luxury sedan will also be unveiled at CES, but the company is clear that we should focus on the solid-state battery cells it says it will have. Some day.

2017 Tesla Model 3 and Model S in Tesla assembly plant parking lot, Fremont, CA, November 2017 Enlarge Photo

Wednesday afternoon, Tesla announced its fourth-quarter deliveries: it sold more than 100,000 Model S and Model X electric cars, but only 1,550 Model 3s—and it delayed a key production level by yet another quarter.

A new report noted that the country's electric supply infrastructure is holding up just fine against electric cars. They're (still) not crashing the grid. (Again.)

On Tuesday, our Californian contributor Shiva, who owns both a 2012 Nissan Leaf and a Tesla Model S, drove the new 2018 Nissan Leaf recently and shared his impressions with us.

How serious is China about enforcing fuel-economy standards? It stopped the sale of more than 500 cars it said did not comply with new rules that came into effect on January 1.

Range and efficiency ratings came out for the 2018 BMW i3s, the sportier version of the company's electric hatchback. They're a bit lower.

2018 BMW i3s Enlarge Photo

On the last day of last year, we chose the most important green-car news story of 2017: it was the Chinese decision to ban sales of cars with engines after some undetermined date in the future.

We kicked off the New Year with a feel-good story and video about what happens when a 97-year-old grandfather experiences a Tesla Model S electric car. It will warm your heart.

Finally, automakers may well succeed in getting the Trump Administration to freeze, modify, or even roll back fuel-economy standards, but it's nothing new: The industry has acted like Chicken Little for more than 50 years.

And as you start to plan for your 2018 vacations, whatever they may be, know that gas prices will rise to their highest level in four years, according to a new prediction.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

