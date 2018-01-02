BMW i3s, 2018 Nissan Leaf, Mercedes 350e plug-in hybrid, German fast charging: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got drive reports on the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car and a plug-in hybrid luxury sedan, plus fast charging in Germany, a startling move on new cars by China, and BMW i3s ratings from the EPA. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

On the last day of last year, we chose the most important green-car news story of 2017: it was the Chinese decision to ban sales of cars with engines after some undetermined date in the future.

We kicked off the New Year with a feel-good story and video about what happens when a 97-year-old grandfather experiences a Tesla Model S electric car. It will warm your heart.

Next week will see the Fisker EMotion electric luxury sedan launched at CES, but the company wants us to focus on the solid-state battery cells it says it will have some day.

How serious is China about enforcing fuel-economy standards? It stopped the sale of more than 500 cars it said did not comply with new rules that came into effect on January 1.

Range and efficiency ratings are out for the 2018 BMW i3s, the sportier version of the company's electric hatchback. They're a bit lower.

The first 150-kilowatt "very fast" charging stations are open in Germany, with 350-kw stations on the way. Nothing like that can be found in the U.S. today.

Our Californian contributor Shiva, who owns both a 2012 Nissan Leaf and a Tesla Model S, drove the 2018 Nissan Leaf recently and shared his impressions with us.

We drove the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C350e plug-in hybrid small luxury sedan as well. We loved the car, but found that it's hardly electric—and its fuel efficiency isn't that much higher either.

Want to making haggling at the car dealer easier? Appraise your trade-in online first.

Finally, Faraday Future's founder is defying an order to return to China and staying in the U.S. to fundraise for his failing company.

