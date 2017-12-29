Electric truck costs, Faraday Future fiasco, electric cars in Canada, Trump and climate: Today's Car News

Porsche Mission E Concept - 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show live photosEnlarge Photo
Today, we've got news roundups from Canada and covering Faraday Future, an assessment of the Trump Administration's (regrettable) record on climate change, and a look at why electric heavy trucks could trounce their diesel competitors. All this and more on Green Car Reports.
A year ago, few people were talking about electric large trucks; now it's a thing. If electric semis are real, they could have huge cost advantages over their diesel competitors.
The Trump Administration has been terrible on environmental issues and climate change, and a new summary looks back at the bad and the maybe-not-quite-so-bad.
The latest news about electric-car startup Faraday Future is worse and worse, as the company's founder is on the lam while China seizes his assets.
A roundup of electric-car news items from Canada includes a Vancouver suburb's pioneering wiring rules, purchases of large electric vehicles, and news about a very, very small one too.
We've got the first rumored specifications on the upcoming Porsche Mission E electric sport sedan. It's said to start north of 400 horsepower and offer 300 miles of range. Gosh.
In considering the self-driving cars of the future, here's a question: Should they have to rely on a map? Apple says no.
Finally, Green Car Reports thanks our readers, both regular and incidental, for your patronage, your thoughtful contributions, and your work toward a better, greener, more sustainable future.
Our staff offers our collective best wishes for a happy, healthy, safe, and rewarding 2018 to all.
