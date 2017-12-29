Electric truck costs, Faraday Future fiasco, electric cars in Canada, Trump and climate: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Porsche Mission E Concept - 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show live photos Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news roundups from Canada and covering Faraday Future, an assessment of the Trump Administration's (regrettable) record on climate change, and a look at why electric heavy trucks could trounce their diesel competitors. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A year ago, few people were talking about electric large trucks; now it's a thing. If electric semis are real, they could have huge cost advantages over their diesel competitors.

The Trump Administration has been terrible on environmental issues and climate change, and a new summary looks back at the bad and the maybe-not-quite-so-bad.

The latest news about electric-car startup Faraday Future is worse and worse, as the company's founder is on the lam while China seizes his assets.

A roundup of electric-car news items from Canada includes a Vancouver suburb's pioneering wiring rules, purchases of large electric vehicles, and news about a very, very small one too.

We've got the first rumored specifications on the upcoming Porsche Mission E electric sport sedan. It's said to start north of 400 horsepower and offer 300 miles of range. Gosh.

In considering the self-driving cars of the future, here's a question: Should they have to rely on a map? Apple says no.

Finally, Green Car Reports thanks our readers, both regular and incidental, for your patronage, your thoughtful contributions, and your work toward a better, greener, more sustainable future.

Our staff offers our collective best wishes for a happy, healthy, safe, and rewarding 2018 to all.

_______________________________________

