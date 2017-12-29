Electric truck costs, Faraday Future fiasco, electric cars in Canada, Trump and climate: Today's Car News

Dec 29, 2017
Follow John

Porsche Mission E Concept - 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show live photos

Porsche Mission E Concept - 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show live photos

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news roundups from Canada and covering Faraday Future, an assessment of the Trump Administration's (regrettable) record on climate change, and a look at why electric heavy trucks could trounce their diesel competitors. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A year ago, few people were talking about electric large trucks; now it's a thing. If electric semis are real, they could have huge cost advantages over their diesel competitors.

The Trump Administration has been terrible on environmental issues and climate change, and a new summary looks back at the bad and the maybe-not-quite-so-bad.

The latest news about electric-car startup Faraday Future is worse and worse, as the company's founder is on the lam while China seizes his assets.

A roundup of electric-car news items from Canada includes a Vancouver suburb's pioneering wiring rules, purchases of large electric vehicles, and news about a very, very small one too.

We've got the first rumored specifications on the upcoming Porsche Mission E electric sport sedan. It's said to start north of 400 horsepower and offer 300 miles of range. Gosh.

In considering the self-driving cars of the future, here's a question: Should they have to rely on a map? Apple says no.

Finally, Green Car Reports thanks our readers, both regular and incidental, for your patronage, your thoughtful contributions, and your work toward a better, greener, more sustainable future.

Our staff offers our collective best wishes for a happy, healthy, safe, and rewarding 2018 to all.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Cabriolet first drive review: the perfect city car 2018 Smart ForTwo Electric Drive Cabriolet first drive review: the perfect city car
Volkswagen Moia electric mobility van is VW's Uber ride-sharing rival Volkswagen Moia electric mobility van is VW's Uber ride-sharing rival
Electric car charging on the road has to be way, way better than it is today Electric car charging on the road has to be way, way better than it is today
Volvo to offer multiple electric cars, battery-size options, starting in 2020 Volvo to offer multiple electric cars, battery-size options, starting in 2020
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.