Why diesel beats solar for disaster recovery in places like Puerto Rico

At least, that's the argument made by Navigant Research in a recent blog post that uses the recent post-hurricane rebuilding effort in the U.S. island territory as an example of where and why diesel generators come out on top.
Navigant focuses on one metric in particular—energy density, specifically the "daily energy output per acre of plant area"—to compare different types of electricity generation.
In Puerto Rico, a pair of 25-megawatt diesel-fired turbines were installed by APR Energy after the hurricane to help bring power to the country's grid again.
Navigant estimates those turbines can produce 6,200 megawatt-hours in a day on just a single acre of land.
In comparison, solar (photovoltaic) cells using the same amount of land would generate just 0.67 megawatt-hours during the run of a day.
It's this reason—the potential energy density advantage of diesel-fired turbines over renewables—that explains why "many of the high output, dense systems tend to be based around fossil fuels," says the Navigant post.
Email This Page