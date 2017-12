Electric Volvos coming, future Fords, renewables vs diesel, 2017's key green-car stories: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Genovation Extreme Electric (GXE) Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got speculation on future Fords, details on upcoming electric Volvos, a battle between diesel power and renewable energy, and poll results on 2017's most important green-car news story. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We've learned some details about Volvo's plans for electric cars, battery options, and more.

Sad but true: Diesel power beats renewables every time for disaster recovery in places like Puerto Rico. We explain why.

Ford's plans for future plug-in electric vehicles remain opaque, but we know that China will lead, while its 300-mile electric SUV will come from Mexico.

We polled our Twitter followers on 2017's most important green-car news story, and they had some very definite ideas about that.

As hybrids continue to fall out of favor due to low gasoline prices, the 2018 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUV has a lower price—almost $7,500 over last year's sticker number.

Finally, if you want an 800-horsepower all-electric Chevy Corvette, one will be coming to next month's Detroit auto show. (But not from General Motors.)

