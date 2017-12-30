Electric-car road-trip charging, Volvo EVs, Ford's future, Smart ED Cabrio drive: The Week in Reverse

Which startup luxury electric-car maker is now in even more perilous straits?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the holiday week ending on Friday, December 29, 2017.

Friday, we noted that just a year ago, few people were talking about electric large trucks—and now they're a thing. If electric semis are real, they could have huge cost advantages over their diesel competitors.

The latest news about electric-car startup Faraday Future is worse and worse, as the company's founder is on the lam while China seizes his assets.

Volvo 40.2 concept

On Thursday, we offered up some details about Volvo's plans for electric cars, battery options, and more.

Meanwhile, Ford's plans for future plug-in electric vehicles remain opaque, though we know that China will lead, while its 300-mile electric SUV will come from Mexico.

Wednesday, we noted Tesla has changed the specs on its Model S and Model X electric cars—again—so that now they come only in all-wheel-drive variants.

German energy companies are starting to see erosion of their revenue from renewable mini-grids set up by a storage-battery provider.

On Tuesday, we wrote about why charging stations on the road need to be much, much better than they are today to lure mass-market buyers into electric cars.

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid charging at Mayo Newhall Hospital, Santa Clarita, California, Dec 2017

We kicked off the week on Monday, Christmas Day, with a first drive report of the 2018 Smart ForTwo Cabrio Electric Drive—a name almost as long as the diminutive all-electric cloth-roofed two-seat minicar itself.

Over the weekend, we nodded to Christmas Eve with a themed stunt by French carmaker Renault, which painted a Zoe electric car as Santa's sleigh and used it to deliver gifts in the U.K.

