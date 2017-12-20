Better electric-car credits, BMW plug-in sales, Tesla in China, Nio ES3 launches: Today's Car News

Dec 20, 2017
Today, BMW plug-in sales cross the six-figure mark, bad news on climate modeling, Tesla adapts electric cars for China, and some thoughts on how plug-in purchase incentives should change. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A longtime electric-car advocate has some thoughts on how to improve the electric-car purchase tax credit.

BMW not only met its pledge and sold 100,000 plug-in electric cars globally in 11 months, it also turned its headquarters into a giant stack of batteries.

The climate simulations that prove to be most accurate, a new study suggests, predict the worst future effects of climate change on our global weather.

To sell its Model S and Model X in China, Tesla gave in and fitted local charging ports to accommodate a pair of Chinese standard plugs.

A program in Germany by Volkswagen to encourage the owners of the dirtiest diesels to scrap them has been extended, but VW is selling more e-Golf electric cars.

Another Chinese electric-car startup puts its first car on sale this month: The Nio ES8 electric SUV is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model X.

While we won't have details on new and more fuel-efficient engines for a few weeks yet, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee will have a more conventional front-end design.

Finally, the Mini Cooper can now be ordered with a dual-clutch transmission for racier performance—at least in Europe.

