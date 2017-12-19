Tesla Semi, 2019 Honda Insight, NEVS 9-3 (nee Saab), future of oil: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, a surprise advance look at an important new hybrid model, bad news for global oil and gas, an old Saab as a new electric car, and Tesla gets more Semi orders. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The end-of-year holiday season is just starting, but the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid that will debut at the Detroit auto show next month has been revealed.

Starting in 2019, the World Bank will no longer fund exploration for oil and natural gas, helping to achieve the carbon-emission cuts required under the Paris Climate Pact.

Remember the 15-year-old Saab 9-3 sedan? The all-electric NEVS 9-3 version is now in production, in a high-volume plant in China.

Yet another large company has reserved all-electric Tesla Semi tractors for freight hauling (if and when they reach the market). This time it's UPS, with 125 trucks.

Hundreds of millions of electric cars won't have a huge impact on the world's electric grids, but they will severely impact the oil industry's demand for gasoline worldwide.

The 2018 Toyota Camry mid-size sedan lineup includes a high-mileage hybrid version, though the plug-in hybrid powertrain is limited to the Toyota Prius Prime.

Finally, the high-end BMW iNext all-electric luxury sedan that's due in a couple of years could be dubbed the i9.

