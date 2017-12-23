Kia Niro Plug-In; new Honda Insight; Model 3, Clarity driven; Tesla Semi competitors: The Week in Reverse

Which two new green cars have readers driven and reported on for us?

Why weren't 15 separate charging stops enough during our first drive of the plug-in hybrid version of the 2018 Kia Niro?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Friday, we wrote that major truck makers around the world don't intend to be caught sleeping by Tesla, as car makers were by the Model S back in 2012.

Pricing has now emerged for the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, which reportedly carries a sticker price starting at $28,840 including delivery.

Tesla Model 3 with BMW i3 driver Tom Moloughney, Dec 2017 [photo: Tom Moloughney] Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, our BMW i3 driver and contributor Tom Moloughney wrote about his impressions after he got behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3.

While we only published our first drive of the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid last week, one of our readers has already bought one. He shared his first impressions of his new car.

Wednesday, longtime electric-car advocate Chelsea Sexton had some thoughts on how to improve the electric-car purchase tax credit.

BMW not only met its pledge and sold 100,000 plug-in electric cars globally in 11 months, it also turned its headquarters into a giant stack of batteries.

On Tuesday, the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid that will debut at the Detroit auto show next month was revealed.

2019 Honda Insight prototype Enlarge Photo

Yet another large company has reserved all-electric Tesla Semi tractors for freight hauling (if and when they reach the market). This time it's UPS, with 125 trucks.

We kicked off the week on Monday by analyzing what Toyota's plan to sell 1 million zero-emission vehicles a year by 2030 really means.

We also wrote about our first drive in the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid compact wagon; you can read why 15 charging stops weren't enough.

Over the weekend, we showed what you get when you blend a Tesla motor, a Kia Soul EV battery pack, and a reproduction AC Cobra body: It's something of a Frankencobra, but stunning on the race track.

In addition, a program in Germany by Volkswagen to encourage the owners of the dirtiest diesels to scrap them has been extended, but VW is selling more e-Golf electric cars.

2018 Volkswagen e-Golf Enlarge Photo

If you live in an apartment building or condo, we've got some advice on how you can get your Homeowners Association to let you install an electric-car charging station.

Finally, even hundreds of millions of electric cars won't have a huge impact on the world's electric grids, but they will severely impact the oil industry's demand for gasoline worldwide.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

