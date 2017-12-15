Voltia conversion expands Nissan e-NV200 electric delivery van for London

Voltia is now offering upsized versions of the eNV200 that expand the base van's cargo capacity from 140 cubic feet (4 cubic meters) to up to approximately 280 cubic feet (8 cubic meters).
It's called the Nissan-Voltia eNV200 MAXI and it offers operators up to 87 miles (140 kilometers) of range on a single charge (on the European test cycle), using the same running gear as the stock eNV200.
The conversion, which is similar to other van "upfitter" solutions, adds a higher roof and extends the length of the eNV200 to increase its cargo volume.
Voltia will sell you a complete van for 31,900 EUR ($37,600), which includes the the cost of the e-NV200 base vehicle and retains the full Nissan factory warranty.
Voltia's partner and client, Gnewt Cargo, plans to lease 33 electric vans, with partial funding provided by the UK Department of Transport and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles.
