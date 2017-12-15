Toyota batteries, Hyundai worries, bigger Nissan, electric-car production plants: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Samson Switchblade flying car Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got two different takes on electric-car batteries, some new oversight for the EU to prevent the next Dieselgate, and a small electric delivery van that got bigger. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new joint venture between Toyota and Panasonic will develop prismatic cells for future electric cars, despite Toyota's aversion to them.

While we're talking about batteries for plug-in cars, Hyundai worries their costs will stop falling by 2020 due to materials shortages.

The EU will get new powers to oversee and overrule its members states' vehicle-approval bodies, in hopes of averting the next Dieselgate scandal.

Where electric cars are built in the U.S. seems to be shifting: the top three states are now California, Michigan, and Tennessee, but which one will come out on top?

What do you do if the Nissan e-NV200 small electric delivery van isn't, errrm, big enough? In the U.K., Voltia has stretched it and made it taller, which produces an unusual look.

Tesla clearly won't have the electric semi market all to itself; the latest contender is Thor Trucks, which definitely wins on intimidating looks.

Finally, because it's Friday, we have a new flying sports car, just for you. (Don't hold your breath?)

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.