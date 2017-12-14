EV tax credit, China vs US, hydrogen survival, Chevy vs Tesla, electric coal-hauling: Today's Car News

Dec 14, 2017
Today, a prediction China will wallop the U.S. in the electric-car battle, Congress may have saved the EV tax credit, an electric cargo ship that hauls coal, and thoughts on Tesla versus Chevy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

If electric-car buyers struggle with trading luxury and practicality, the brands involved are likely Tesla and Chevrolet. Will the Tesla Model 3 change that?

Our poll on which alternate fuels may survive had a somewhat surprising result.

It appears the electric-car tax credit will survive in the tax-reform bill now moving through Congress.

In China, an all-electric cargo ship will haul coal to power plants, reducing their cost to generate electricity. Isn't it ironic?

Meanwhile, an old China hand explains why China will dominate the U.S. in electric cars in future years.

Insurance companies may love self-driving cars because they take fallible humans out of the loop: discounts are already on the way, at least in the U.K.

Finally, the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is being teased before its Detroit auto show debut next month.

