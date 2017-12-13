Which plug-in hybrid would you buy today if you had to? Take our Twitter poll

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

This has been something of a plug-in hybrid month.

Last week we got our first drive in the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, which we felt was the first affordable car with a range similar to that of the Chevrolet Volt.

This week we're driving the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid.

DON'T MISS: 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid first drive

That car and its corporate sibling-under-the-skin, the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, will arrive in dealerships within several weeks.

So will the plug-in Honda Clarity.

So we decided to get a sense of the relative popularity of the leading plug-in hybrids on the market today.

Which plug-in hybrid would you buy today if you had to? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) December 12, 2017

Our latest Twitter poll asks participants which plug-in hybrid model they would choose if they had to buy one today.

The choices include the new Clarity Plug-In, but also three vehicles on the market for longer.

READ THIS: Chevrolet Volt: Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2016

They are the 2018 Chevrolet Volt, the car that launched the somewhat confusing idea of a vehicle with both a plug and an engine into the U.S. market.

Now in its third model year, the second-generation Chevy Volt was our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2016 award winner.

2018 Ford Fusion Energi Enlarge Photo

The other mid-size plug-in hybrid sedan is the Ford Fusion Energi, essentially unchanged since its 2013 debut, with 20 miles of range.

Finally, there's the Toyota Prius Prime, now in its second model year. While it has only half the Volt's rated range (25 miles against 53 miles), it's running neck-and-neck with the Chevy in U.S. sales this year.

All carry prices that will likely come in at $30,000 to $37,500 before incentives.

CHECK OUT: Plug-in hybrid problem: buyers don't understand them at all

The Volt and Prius Prime are both compact five-door hatchbacks, while the Clarity and Fusion are mid-size sedans.

So here's your chance to weigh in on which one you feel would be the best choice if you had to buy one of the four.

As always, please note that our Twitter polls are far from scientifically valid, due to small sample size and self-selection by those who choose to participate.

