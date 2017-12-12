Honda Clarity driven, Sweden's Uniti EV, VW doubts diesel, perplexing plug-in hybrids: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid drive, Napa Valley, Caifornia, Dec 2017 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got not only a first-drive report on the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, but some thoughts on an ad for the car, along with a new small EV with a twist, and some surprising news about diesels from VW. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We finally have all the details from our first drive of the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid sedan. Watch out, Chevy Volt.

A new small electric car called the Uniti debuted in Sweden, with free charging as part of the package, at least in that country.

With the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal still playing out in Europe, the VW Group's CEO has turned against diesels by suggesting that subsidies for them should end.

As we've written before, mass-market buyers don't understand plug-in hybrids. With the Clarity now at dealers, can a new Honda ad break through the confusion?

Japanese automakers and energy firms will supply hydrogen fuel for vehicles through a newly formed company.

Finally, you likely know of Uber and Lyft, but what about Didi? The Chinese ridesharing firm Didi Chuxing plans to come to North America—specifically, to Mexico.

