Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for December 2017





2017 Kia Soul EV Enlarge Photo

If you're looking to give the gift of efficient motoring this holiday season, numerous manufacturer incentives are available this month that'll save you from breaking the bank.

For December, CarsDirect has uncovered leases as cheap as $159/month and discounts as much as $18,100 on fuel-efficient vehicles for the month of December.

Read on to see if your favorite purchase prospect made the list.

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

While the Kia Optima might not be the first vehicle that comes to mind when hearing the word "hybrid," the Korean brand is attempting to change that by getting more units on the road this month.

It's using a $5,000 factory discount in Western states, or $4,000 elsewhere. Kia is also offering a 0-percent APR financing deal over 60 months for the 2017 Optima Hybrid, but you'll forgo $3,000 of that bonus cash if you want the cheap financing.

Consider taking the $5,000 bonus cash versus the financing offer if you live in Western states and can land a 3-percent financing arrangement as you'll come out ahead in the long run.

2017 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

Plug-in Hybrids

Kia isn't content with simply offering deals on its hybrid Optima as it's also offering plug-in models at a reduced lease price of $249/month over 36 months with $1,999 down.

Government incentives such as a $4,919 federal tax credit and California's $1,500 clean vehicle rebate and HOV lane access make the Optima Plug-In an even more stellar buy when combined with its $12,249 in lease discounts.

The Kia Optima's sibling, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid, is a little more expensive at $289/month but with only $1,699 due at signing in California for conquest buyers.

CHECK OUT: 2018 Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid SUV: bigger battery, slight range boost

If you're willing to spend a little more each month for greater all-electric range, Chevrolet is offering the 2017 Volt at $273/month over 39/months with $500 due at signing.

The Volt qualifies for the larger $7,500 federal tax credit but the exact same California-specific incentives as the Optima Plug-In Hybrid apply.

Both lease deals are regional with mileage limits of 12,000 miles/year, so you'll want to check CarsDirect for specifics.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

Electric cars

Hi, it's Kia again offering Californians another deal. In the electric car arena, buyers of the 2017 Soul EV can save an absurd $18,100 on the "EV+" version or opt for the cheap $159/month lease over 36 months with $1,999 due at signing on the base model.

This is currently the cheapest lease of any electric car on the market; cheaper than its gas-powered counterpart despite a $14,550 difference in their sticker prices.

It's also eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit and $2,500 clean vehicle rebate in California.

DON'T MISS: These six states have the highest electric-car adoption rates in the country

Meanwhile, Chevrolet also has a lease deal on the Bolt EV, though its $303/month cost over 36 months isn't nearly as sweet as the Soul EV deal.

For those who are agnostic about model years, you can save an additional $11/month by choosing the 2017 over the 2018 model.

Chevrolet is offering this deal in some Western and New England states, but it can be leased elsewhere for $329/month and you'll get 15,000 miles per year instead of 12,000.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel, first drive, Teaneck, NJ, Aug 2017 Enlarge Photo

Diesel cars

Those wanting highway fuel efficiency are in luck with the latest deal on the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT compact crossover utility vehicle.

With employee pricing and a cash allowance, buyers can expect $4,000 off sticker price—and this is a nationwide offer, too.

For those who are counting, the diesel Equinox is good for 39 mpg highway and will certainly seat five in comfort for those longer trips.

2017 Toyota Yaris iA Enlarge Photo

Fuel-efficient gasoline cars

The Mazda in Toyota clothing is the best deal of the month when it comes to gas-powered economy cars.

With $2,000 off the recommended price, the Toyota Yaris iA can be acquired for about $15,000—and with low-speed collision system, rearview camera, and alloy wheels included.

Unfortunately, the deal is limited to Southern California and it doesn't translate to leases, featuring the same effective cost as a 2017 Honda Civic LX at about $225/month.