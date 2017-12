BMW i3 driven, Tesla Semi orders, best green-car deals, falling battery costs: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a drive report on the updated BMW i3 REx—we had mull over our thoughts—along with best December deals on green cars, some good news on falling battery costs, and a bit of Tesla news too. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

Sunday, we dove into past history to explain why a possible future electric Volkswagen Thing might be an interesting and popular electric car.

Today, some big names have placed orders for the Tesla Semi, including Wal-Mart, Anheuser-Busch, and DHL.

Good news for electric cars: The cost of lithium-ion battery packs is falling, faster than expected even a few years ago.

We drove a 2017 BMW i3 range-extended electric car, and have been mulling over our thoughts on it for a while now.

Six states have the highest rates of electric-car adoption, but can you name them? We've got maps!

CEO Elon Musk confirmed last week that Tesla is developing its own artificial-intelligence chip.

We've got more best deals on hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars for you for the month of December.

Our Motor Authority colleagues have had a first drive in a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype compact sedan, camouflage and all.

Finally, a critic of red-light cameras won a freedom-of-speech case in a bizarre case in Oregon that's worth reading about.

_______________________________________

