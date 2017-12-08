California bill to ban new fossil-fueled cars by 2040 coming in January





California state capitol, Sacramento Enlarge Photo

A California lawmaker will propose a bill next month that will ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles in the state beginning in 2040.

Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat representing much of the Bay Area, said he plans to introduce the bill when lawmakers return for the next legislative session in Sacramento.

“Until you set a deadline, nothing gets done,” Ting said. “It’s responsible for us to set a deadline 23 years in advance.”

According to Bloomberg, Ting wants California to catch up to the United Kingdom and France, both of which have committed to aggressively reducing carbon emissions by banning fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040.

Norway and the Netherlands plan to implement their own bans by 2025.

Groundbreaking at new California Air Resources Board headquarters, Riverside, CA, Oct 2017 Enlarge Photo

The bill—which supports the state's goal of cutting emissions 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050—would restrict the state's department of motor vehicles from registering new vehicles that emit carbon dioxide, allowing only battery-electric and hydrogen vehicles to be registered in the state.

Banning gasoline vehicles would be a first in North America, keeping California legislation at the forefront of clean transportation.

Automakers have openly opposed the ban of fossil-fuel vehicles in California, stating consumers must be able to afford future electric vehicles.

In response, Ting said he's working to overhaul the state's rebate program to make electric vehicles more affordable.

