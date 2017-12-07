Jaguar I-Pace tests, VW exec sentenced, Tesla vs dealers, grim climate news: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Fisker Orbit self-driving shuttle Enlarge Photo

Today, Tesla wins one against dealer lobbyists, a VW executive is sentenced for his Dieselgate deception, Canada plug-in sales are in, and the Jaguar I-Pace hits the road. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In what may be a subtle dig at Tesla, the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV is at 1.5 million miles of on-road testing by more than 200 prototype cars ... and counting.

Bad news on the climate-change front: after three years of steady numbers, global CO2 emissions are projected to rise this year.

Win one for Tesla in its state-by-state war with dealer lobbyists: A Missouri judge ruled in favor of the electric car-maker.

Unlike in the U.S., in Canada, the Chevy Volt was the plug-in sales champ last month.

A Volkswagen executive received the maximum seven-year jail sentence for his role in the VW diesel emission scandal.

His company, meanwhile, has announced the production date for the Volkswagen ID electric hatchback: November 2019.

Finally, Fisker's got another new vehicle concept: this time it's the Orbit self-driving shuttle. Electric, of course.

