Big global companies launch EV100 effort to add electric vehicles, charging stations





2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car at EVgo fast-charging station, Newport Centre, Jersey City, NJ Enlarge Photo

If you want to make electric vehicles the new normal, why not turn boring delivery vehicles into zero-emission boxes?

That's the plan of The Climate Group's new EV100 organization, launched in October, which is focused on electrifying fleets and "making electric transport the new normal by 2030."

The companies that join EV100 make a public commitment that they will hit one or more of the following targets by 2030:

Integrating electric vehicles into directly owned or leased corporate fleets

Placing requirements into service contracts for electric-vehicle usage

Supporting staff who drive electric vehicles by installing charging infrastructure at all premises

Supporting customers' electric-vehicle use by installing charging infrastructure at all premises

In EV100's calculations, the definition of an electric vehicle covers everything from "battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids/extended range (minimum 30 miles/50km electric), and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles."

Electric-car charging stations at Ikea store parking lot Enlarge Photo

There are currently 15 large organizations that have made the EV100 pledge, ranging from Ikea through Unilever to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Japanese e-commerce company ASKUL Corporation has today committed to transition to electric vehicles and 100% renewable power by 2030; in doing so, it is the first business worldwide to sign up to both our #EV100 and #RE100 campaigns simultaneously https://t.co/SuMqS7UVnw pic.twitter.com/ZVIJcbTmWZ — The Climate Group (@ClimateGroup) November 28, 2017

The Climate Group's public goal is to create, "a world of under 2°C of global warming and greater prosperity for all, without delay." It does this by working with businesses and governments around the world.

The group announced the EV100 plan, which is supported by the Sierra Club, in September.

Electrifying fleets is a key way to make the Climate Group's goal a reality.

XL Hybrids CEO Tod Hynes jsaid, "Some of our commercial customers may put in charging infrastructure to charge their vehicles at night and those could be available during the day for consumers. That would help expand the charging infrastructure in a way that's different than what's happening now."

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.