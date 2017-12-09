Dieselgate jail term, plug-in hybrid Jeep, Tesla battery puzzle, Jaguar I-Pace testing: The Week in Reverse

Which upcoming electric car has more than 200 prototypes on the road that have now covered 1.5 million miles of testing?

What claims by Tesla caused some head-scratching among battery engineers?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, December 8, 2017.

Friday, we reported that a bill to ban sales of new cars with combustion engines in California by 2040 will be introduced in the state legislature next month.

Meanwhile, an interesting new approach to cooling electric-car battery packs immerses the cells directly in coolant. It's used in an electric supercar from Xing Mobility, based in Taiwan.

On Thursday, we covered the sentence handed down to a Volkswagen executive for his role in the VW diesel emission scandal: Oliver Schmidt received the maximum seven-year jail term.

Jaguar I-Pace undergoes final validation testing in Los Angeles Enlarge Photo

In what may be a subtle dig at Tesla, the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV is at 1.5 million miles of on-road testing by more than 200 prototype cars ... and counting.

Wednesday, we analyzed a surprise from last week's Los Angeles auto show media days: a plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler will arrive in 2020.

Porsche isn't the only company that thinks 15-minute fast charging is necessary; Honda is pursuing the technology too.

On Tuesday, even though the long-awaited Tesla Model 3 is still in the future for all but a few reservation-holders, one reader has now configured his Model 3—and told us how it went.

Also on the Tesla tip: The company's claims about battery energy, range, and size have created some puzzled questions among industry analysts and battery specialists.

Teaser image of Byton electric SUV dash display and interior, to be launched at CES 2018, Las Vegas Enlarge Photo

We kicked off the week on Monday with a report by contributor Sebastian Blanco on visiting the headquarters of Byton, another electric-car startup. He learned more than he expected—including why Byton says the electric powertrain isn't the car's most important feature.

We released our video road test of the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid; let us know what you think about out take on this high-volume hybrid sedan.

Over the weekend, we updated an earlier story on the BMW i3 sales halt with news that software updates to all i3 electric cars sold in the U.S. since 2014 could begin as early as this month.

Finally, several automakers have committed to ethical sourcing for the minerals used in electric cars, at least in Europe.

Big Oil stalwart Exxon isn't scared of electric cars (but it has a fallback plan if they do end up being more important than it thinks).

Coal, by Flicker user oatsy40 (Used Under CC License) Enlarge Photo

Bad news on the climate-change front: after three years of steady numbers, global CO2 emissions are projected to rise this year.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

