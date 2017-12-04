Visiting Byton, electric-car sales, Camry Hybrid video, natural-gas shutdown: Today's Car News

Dec 4, 2017
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racecar

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racecar

Today, we've got a visit to electric-car startup Byton, ethical minerals, a Camry Hybrid video road test, and last month's plug-in electric car sales. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

We also updated our story on the BMW i3 sales halt with news that software updates to all i3 electric cars sold in the U.S. since 2014 could begin as early as this month.

Our contributor Sebastian Blanco visited the headquarters of Byton, another electric-car startup, and learned more than he expected—including why the electric powertrain isn't the car's most important feature.

Several automakers have committed to ethical sourcing for the minerals used in electric cars, at least in Europe.

We have a video road test of the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid; let us know what you think.

Remember Tesla's huge battery in Australia? Turns out it won't be the world's largest for long, with Hyundai hot on its heels.

Our monthly plug-in electric car sales report shows the Chevy Volt and Toyota Prius Prime neck and neck, but Volt Chevy Bolt EV missed an important target by just 13 sales.

What happens when you can no longer get fuel for your natural-gas car? That happened to one of our readers, who told us about it.

Want to know what it's like in a self-driving Chevy Bolt EV electric car? We've got the assessment.

An all-electric Land Rover will follow the launch of the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV.

Finally, if you live in an area with snow, don't forget about winter tires.

