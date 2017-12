Self-driving Bolt EVs, why to buy EVs now, Tesla Roadster considered, LA auto show: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Sights of the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we wrap up our Los Angeles auto show coverage, offer buying advice, consider Tesla's latest surprise, and lay out plans for self-driving Chevy Bolt EVs. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our Tesla-owning author David Noland weighed in with some thoughts on the new Tesla Roadster.

If you've been planning to buy a plug-in electric car, you should do it this month—in case the income-tax credit is terminated by Congress as part of the "tax reform" bill.

GM will start commercial tests of self-driving Chevy Bolt EV electric cars in multiple cities during 2019.

Two new small crossover utility vehicles debuted at the Los Angeles auto show this week: they are the Hyundai Kona and Nissan Kicks.

Most of them aren't all that green, but we have a list of the seven most important cars from the LA auto show.

Finally, we have another list from the show: what you may have missed, put together by our photographer with an unusual eye.

_______________________________________

