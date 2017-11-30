BMW i8 Roadster, plugs for Porsches, Tesla Supercharger sites, waste for fuel: Today's Car News

Nov 30, 2017
2018 Hyundai Kona, 2017 Los Angeles auto show

Today, we've got the world's largest Tesla Supercharger sites, a startling prediction from Porsche, electric Vespa scooters, and a bigger BMW battery. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Today is the last media day of this week's LA auto show, and you can follow all the production-car and concept debuts on our Los Angeles auto show news page.

One story that emerged yesterday: Porsche expects half the cars it delivers in 2025 to have plugs. That's 50 percent, and a remarkable number.

China now has the two largest Tesla Supercharger sites in the world; each can charge 50 cars at a time.

The rasp of the iconic 70-year-old Vespa scooter will be joined by a version that hums: an electric Vespa is on the way.

The 2019 BMW i8 has a larger battery and a bit more rated range; it also adds a second body style, the very-long-awaited i8 Roadster with an open top.

Toyota will build a megawatt-scale plant in the Port of Long Beach that generates electricity and hydrogen fuel from California agricultural waste.

The 2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuted at the Los Angeles auto show yesterday.

Finally, two luxury makes announced subscription services for their vehicles—one from Lincoln, another from Volvo—to launch next year.

