LA auto-show cars, Tesla Model 3 tested, electric motorcycles, 2018 Nissan Leaf: Today's Car News

Nov 29, 2017
Follow John

2019 Subaru Ascent

2019 Subaru Ascent

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news from the LA auto show, electric motorcycle updates, test data on the Tesla Model 3, and a preview of the 2018 Nissan Leaf. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We're at the LA auto show this week, and you can follow all the production-car and concept debuts on our Los Angeles auto show news page.

The first of a range of new all-electric Volkswagens in the U.S. will be the ID Crozz compact crossover utility vehicle, which will go on sale in 2020.

We have a roundup of electric motorcycle news, including several new entries and a faster fast charger for bikes.

The enthusiast magazine Motor Trend conducted an instrumented test of the Tesla Model 3, and got some independent data on how fast it is.

Even Lamborghini now has an electric supercar, though it's only a concept—and technical specifications are pretty much entirely absent.

Continuing a series of 2018 new-car summaries, our 2018 Nissan Leaf preview looks at what's known about the new electric car (and what's not, yet).

You've likely heard of the Otto Cycle and the Atkinson Cycle, different types of combustion inside engines, but what's a Budack Cycle—and how does it work?

Finally, while it's long been known for smaller all-wheel-drive cars, the 2018 Subaru Ascent seven-seat crossover utility is by far the Japanese maker's biggest vehicle ever.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Even supercar maker Lamborghini may go electric, and it's a very cool concept Even supercar maker Lamborghini may go electric, and it's a very cool concept
Tesla Roadster is back: 0-60 in 1.9 seconds, 620-mile range Tesla Roadster is back: 0-60 in 1.9 seconds, 620-mile range
Volkswagen ID Crozz electric SUV to launch in US in 2020 Volkswagen ID Crozz electric SUV to launch in US in 2020
Tesla Semi: 500-mile range, lower running costs than diesel... and it's fast Tesla Semi: 500-mile range, lower running costs than diesel... and it's fast
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.