LA auto-show cars, Tesla Model 3 tested, electric motorcycles, 2018 Nissan Leaf: Today's Car News

2019 Subaru Ascent

Today, we've got news from the LA auto show, electric motorcycle updates, test data on the Tesla Model 3, and a preview of the 2018 Nissan Leaf. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We're at the LA auto show this week, and you can follow all the production-car and concept debuts on our Los Angeles auto show news page.

The first of a range of new all-electric Volkswagens in the U.S. will be the ID Crozz compact crossover utility vehicle, which will go on sale in 2020.

We have a roundup of electric motorcycle news, including several new entries and a faster fast charger for bikes.

The enthusiast magazine Motor Trend conducted an instrumented test of the Tesla Model 3, and got some independent data on how fast it is.

Even Lamborghini now has an electric supercar, though it's only a concept—and technical specifications are pretty much entirely absent.

Continuing a series of 2018 new-car summaries, our 2018 Nissan Leaf preview looks at what's known about the new electric car (and what's not, yet).

You've likely heard of the Otto Cycle and the Atkinson Cycle, different types of combustion inside engines, but what's a Budack Cycle—and how does it work?

Finally, while it's long been known for smaller all-wheel-drive cars, the 2018 Subaru Ascent seven-seat crossover utility is by far the Japanese maker's biggest vehicle ever.

