BMW i3 stop-sale, electric airplanes, 2018 Bolt EV, electric-car market share: Today's Car News

Today, we've got an unexpected and very specific safety issue in BMW i3 electric cars, a battery boost for a forgotten vehicle, a look at electric airplanes, and a 2018 Chevy Bolt EV preview. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Sales of all new BMW i3 electric cars have been halted, and all of them will be recalled to fix a very specific safety issue affecting only a small number of drivers not wearing seatbelts.

An electric car that many Europeans had forgotten lives on in South Korea, and the Renault Samsung SM3 ZE got a major battery boost, increasing its range notably.

It's a question we've now begun to hear, so we tried to answer it: Are electric airplanes actually a real thing?

It's now arriving in Chevy dealers, so we have a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV preview. (Not much has changed.)

We also have the results of another Twitter poll; this one asked where electric cars will have the most market share in 2025.

Troubled electric-car maker Faraday Future is now out of the FIA Formula E electric racing series.

Finally, a Chinese automaker is gearing up to sell SUVs in North America by the end of 2019. Would you buy a car called Trumpchi?

