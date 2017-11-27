Tesla Model 3 video review compares lower-priced electric car to Model S

There have been no full reviews of the 2017 Tesla Model 3 to date by automotive media outlets, meaning professional test drivers spend a few days with the car putting it through a standard battery of tests.
A few early video reviews, apparently by owners, have also vanished from the Internet, leading to various theories about what owners must legally agree to before taking delivery.
Now, however, we have another video walkaround of the Model 3 that's survived for two weeks—so it seems likely to stay.
Pressman prefers the hatchback design of the larger Model S to the trunk of the Model 3, a more tradition sedan in that sense, though equipped with a fold-down rear seat so that long objects can be carried.
The Model 3 wins for driver visibility and its center console, a feature entirely missing from the first few years of Model S production.
It's nowhere near as elegant as the famous self-presenting door handles on the Model S, which slide out as the driver gets near the car.
Both the six-year-old Model S and the brand-new Model 3 "will turn heads," Pressman summarizes, adding that "both are the epitome of current automotive technology"—but they're targeted at different buyers.
In the end, perhaps not too surprisingly, he concludes that the cabin space, looks, materials and feel, and performance of the Model S mean that it "wins going away."
Email This Page