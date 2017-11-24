Effect of Trump's attempts to end U.S. climate-change efforts: Twitter poll results

Follow John Add to circle



By now it's clear that the Trump Administration is doing everything it can to end U.S. government efforts to address climate change.

Climate-science deniers sit in powerful government positions, language on climate change has been eradicated from websites, and the U.S. is now the sole nation in the world that plans to withdraw from the Paris Climate Treaty signed by President Obama in late 2016.

Will it work?

If nothing else, the administration's efforts have provoked a furious backlash by several powerful states, which jointly presented their own platforms for adhering to the Paris reduction goals at a recent climate conference in Germany—overshadowing the official U.S. government delegation.

That delegation, you may remember, is the same one that was booed for its presentation on the importance of continued to use of fossil fuels.

We polled our Twitter followers on the long-term effects of these remarkable and audacious efforts by the U.S. government to ignore the accepted scientific consensus and fly in the face of global carbon-reduction efforts.

Trump Administration efforts to end emission rules ... — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) November 14, 2017

As it turned out, a major of poll respondents said the effects of the administration's work to roll back climate efforts wouldn't be germane to the overall global fight.

About two-thirds felt those efforts wouldn't make a difference over the long run, but the remainder expressed support for the notion that they could cause long-term damage.

A total of 66 percent felt the Trump team's efforts were either "fighting the tide" (32 percent) or "irrelevant" (34 percent) over the long term.

But a quarter of participants (23 percent) felt the administrations efforts would "boost climate change" and another 11 percent felt they "may have some effect."

Destruction in the wake of Hurricane Sandy (via Wikimedia) Enlarge Photo

With U.S. public acceptance of climate science increasing (except among Trump supporters) in the wake of numerous severe storms that have battered many U.S. states and Puerto Rico, the importance of addressing climate change has risen somewhat in recent polls.

More importantly, it's been fully 10 years since the U.S. Supreme Court said the EPA not only could but must address emissions of carbon dioxide as a pollutant.

Now, government watchdog agencies are starting to question the efforts to ignore climate change.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of the Inspector General issued a report that cited the effects of climate change among the “most significant management and performance challenges” facing the department.

The “effects from a changing climate," it noted, "are a cross-cutting, complex issue"—and it listed some of those effects, despite testimony from Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke that "we don't know what those effects are."

In October, a report from the Government Accountability Office said the Trump Administration needed to start focusing on the costs of climate change to the U.S. economy.

