Tesla Model 3 video review, Volvo XC90 plug-in range boost, dealers unprepared for electric cars: Today's Car News

Prototype production of battery modules for BMW Group’s fifth-generation electric powertrain Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a pair of articles on the Tesla Model 3, including a poll; a quiet but important electric-range boost for the 2018 Volvo XC90 T8; and some (more) bad news about car dealers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

The USPS is being urged to select an electrified vehicle for its next huge order of postal-delivery trucks.

A Tesla Model 3 video review has come out that compares the electric car to its larger, pricier Model S sibling.

We've seen it before, and yet another study shows car dealers are woefully unprepared for electric cars as their volumes increase.

Quietly, the 2018 Volvo XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV gets a bigger battery, and both higher electric range and better energy efficiency.

Tesla cofounder Martin Eberhard has sold his battery-technology firm to Chinese startup SF Motors.

We asked in June how many Tesla Model 3s you thought would be delivered by December 31. In light of recent "production hell," we're asking again.

Finally, BMW is building a huge battery lab to test cells and modules for future electric and plug-in hybrid models.

_______________________________________

