2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV preview

The 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car is now arriving at Chevy dealers with no major changes—though drivers may find the heated steering wheel now turns itself on and off.

Otherwise, the deletion of the map pocket on the back of the passenger seat from the 2LT trim level is the sole other change from the 2017 model year.

The Bolt EV still returns an EPA-estimated 238-mile range from its 60-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, which powers a 150-kilowatt (200-horsepower) electric motor.

EPA ratings estimate the electric Chevy's energy efficient at 119 MPGe. Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is a measure of the distance a car can travel electrically on the amount of energy contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.

Back to that heated steering wheel: Drivers will find a new unit that operates automatically.

The car will automatically switch on the heated wheel based on its ambient cabin temperature and a handful of other factors.

The 2017 Bolt EV featured a manual control for the heated steering wheel with no automatic operation.

Buyers shopping Chevy's electric car also won't find any additional active-safety equipment, such as adaptive cruise control.

Despite that automatic heated steering wheel, pricing for the 2018 Bolt EV remains unchanged for car's second model year.

And that's likely a good sign for Chevy since Bolt EV sales continue to climb each month.

The brand sold 2,781 Bolt EVs in October, which represented a record month for the electric car.

Customers in every U.S. state are now able to purchase the car after a slow rollout period across more electric-vehicle friendly states.

Including the first 529 sales from December 2017, Chevy has sold 17,662 in the Bolt EV's first 11 months on sale.

More substanial updates to the Bolt EV will likely come in the next 18 months as General Motors readies two new all-electric cars.

Both will fall in the crossover segment and Buick is tipped to receive one of the new electric cars.

Looking further out, GM will launch 20 all-electric cars by 2023.

