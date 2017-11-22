Electric-car plugs, 'environmentalism' at today's EPA, Big Oil's future, EV penetration: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Uber self-driving prototype in San Francisco Enlarge Photo

Today, a possible plug conflict for electric cars, a redefinition from the EPA chief, a study suggesting Big Oil will wane, and our latest Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We'll be running a light schedule of stories for the next four days as we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the U.S. Meanwhile, we've still got news for you today.

Our new Twitter poll asks which country will have the highest electric-car penetration in 2025. Now's your chance to weigh in.

You may assume that "environmentalism" means conserving and protecting natural resources, but EPA chief Scott Pruitt says it's all about exploiting them for human uses.

How long until the influence of Big Oil on road transport starts to ebb? Less than 25 years, according to a new projection.

Remember the problem of differing electric-car plugs from 20 years ago? It's back, sort, of with dual-voltage charging cords than can handle 240-volt outlets, of which there are several.

The ridesharing service Uber will buy 24,000 Volvos as it heads toward eliminating drivers and offering self-driving cars.

Finally, the Karma Revero (nee Fisker Karma) may be getting a mild update for the 2020 model year, if recent spy shots of a camouflaged Karma are any indication.

_______________________________________________

