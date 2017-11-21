Toyota electric cars, more Nissan EVs, Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid driven, Volt vs Prius Prime: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Inflated airbag Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news on future electric cars from Nissan, Renault, and Toyota, some thoughts on more time in a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, and a sales race between the Chevy Volt and Toyota Prius Prime. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Toyota's reluctant moves into electric cars will include its own battery-powered car in China, and EVs made by its partner Suzuki for India.

The Renault Nissan Alliance, now with the addition of Mitsubishi, will renew its assault on battery-electric vehicles of all sizes and shapes by 2020, says CEO Carlos Ghosn.

After spending 650 (more) miles in a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, we muse on the car's performance, fuel efficiency, and straightforward charm.

An interesting sales horse race among plug-in hybrids is shaping up: Will the Toyota Prius Prime outsell the Chevy Volt this year?

The Hyundai Kona small crossover hasn't even launched in the U.S. yet, but we've got spy shots of the Kona Electric battery-powered version.

Finally, some not-so-good news: Roughly two-thirds of the vehicles that require a Takata airbag fix still haven't received it. Check to make sure yours isn't one of them.

