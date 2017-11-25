Big Tesla battery, Prius Prime vs Volt, Ioniq Hybrid miles, China vs US electric cars: The Week in Reverse

What new hybrid and plug-in cars are coming from Ford, which has been notably silent on that front since 2013?

How does fossil-fuel-loving EPA administrator Scott Pruitt define the word "environmentalism"?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, November 24, 2017.

This past Thursday was the national Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., so we've really only had three days of full news coverage this week.

Friday, we covered the world's largest energy-storage battery, built by Tesla for Australian utility use in managing renewable energy.

On Thursday, we gave you one single lovely chart that explains energy sources and uses in the United States—and went through some of the implications.

Estimated U.S. energy consumption in 2016 [graphic: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory] Enlarge Photo

Wednesday, we wondered how long it might be until the influence of Big Oil on road transport starts to ebb? Less than 25 years, according to a new projection.

Remember the problem of differing electric-car plugs from 20 years ago? It's back, sort, of with dual-voltage charging cords than can handle 240-volt outlets, of which there are several.

From our nation's capitol: You may assume that "environmentalism" means conserving and protecting natural resources, but EPA chief Scott Pruitt says it's all about exploiting them for human uses.

On Tuesday, we noted that the Renault Nissan Alliance—bolstered by the addition of Mitsubishi—will renew its assault on battery-electric vehicles of all sizes and shapes by 2020, according to CEO Carlos Ghosn.

An interesting sales horse race among plug-in hybrids is shaping up: Will the Toyota Prius Prime outsell the Chevy Volt this year?

After spending 650 (more) miles in a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, we muse on the car's performance, fuel efficiency, and straightforward charm.

2018 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

We kicked off the week on Monday musing that with Ford C-Max sales ending within months, Ford will need some new hybrid and plug-in models. Apparently, those will be a 2019 Ford Escape plug-in hybrid plus a couple of bigger hybrid SUVs too.

Analysts and commentators are now openly worrying that China's focus on electric cars could make the U.S. auto industry irrelevant globally.

We'll see our first variable-compression engine in a production vehicle when the 2019 Infiniti QX50 crossover utility vehicle launches next year.

Over the weekend, we broke the story that the Toyota Prius V hybrid wagon has ended its U.S. run after six model years—though it'll stay on sale in Canada for 2018 at least.

Finally, while the unveiling of the Tesla Semi electric long-haul tractor the previous week continued to make headlines, we explained another way to power trucks with electricity, and how it's being tested.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

