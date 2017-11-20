Future Ford Escape plug-in, China vs US, more solar power, electric semis on wires: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Self-driving Jaguar Land Rover prototypes testing on public roads Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a different approach to electric trucks, a complicated combustion engine, more solar power, a plug-in future Ford, and some worries about U.S. competitiveness. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

The Toyota Prius V hybrid wagon will be withdrawn from the U.S. market due to the sales success of its less-efficient crossover sibling, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

While the unveiling of the Tesla Semi electric long-haul tractor continues to make headlines, there's another way to power trucks with electricity. We explain the tests.

We'll see our first variable-compression engine in a production vehicle when the 2019 Infiniti QX50 crossover utility vehicle launches next year.

The volume of newly installed solar power continues to grow, and a global energy group continues to get it wrong; we've updated an article from this spring with the latest data.

With the Ford C-Max departing the market as well, what's next for Ford plug-in cars? Apparently, a 2019 Ford Escape plug-in hybrid and a couple of bigger hybrid SUVs too.

Analysts and commentators are now openly worrying that China's focus on electric cars could make the U.S. auto industry irrelevant globally.

Some prototype self-driving cars from Jaguar Land Rover will soon be seen testing on the streets of England.

Finally, they're similar under the skin, but how do the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and the 2018 GMC Terrain compact crossovers match up? We rate and compare them.

