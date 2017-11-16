Tesla Roadster is back: 0-60 in 1.9 seconds, 620-mile range





What's old is new again. The Tesla Roadster is back, company CEO Elon Musk revealed Thursday night at a special event in California.

Forget about the old, Lotus-derived Roadster. This latest 2020 Tesla Roadster is shapely, sprints from 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds, and boasts a 620-mile range.

Musk says that the new Tesla Roadster has a top speed greater than 250 mph, which would make it among the fastest road-legal cars ever built. Tesla says the Roadster is capable of running the quarter mile in just 8.9 seconds, which makes it faster than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The Roadster has one motor up front and two out back to give it all-wheel drive. Total torque output is a whopping 7,375 pound-feet.

2020 Tesla Roadster Enlarge Photo

Unlike the first two-seat Roadster, the 2020 model is capable of seating four. The original Tesla Roadster—the brand's first car—was built between 2008 and 2012.

Like that original model, the new Roadster is more of a targa than a convertible. There's no roof, but there is a rear window. The red car that Musk drove out onto the stage Thursday night in California didn't have side mirrors and its steering wheel rim was not a complete circle.

Images released to the media show a body-color roof panel, however.

The automaker's website is now taking reservations for the second-generation Roadster, due out for the 2020 model year. A reservation for a standard model runs $50,000, while the Founders Series is a staggering $250,000.

Reservations require a $5,000 deposit and the additional $45,000 to $245,000 due within 10 days. The retail price for the base model is $200,000, while the Founders Series is $250,000.

Tesla hasn't detailed just what the Founders Series Roadster includes, though the company's website says that it is limited to the first 1,000 reservations.