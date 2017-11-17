Tesla semi, Roadster surprise too, Clarity Plug-in price, Jeep Wrangler MPG: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Tesla Semi Enlarge Photo

Today, it's almost all about Tesla: introduction of its future Semi, a surprise new Roadster too, and the most important question for the company. Also, aggressive pricing on the Honda Clarity Plug-In, some long-ago electric-car history, and a billion dollars for Nio. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Late last night, the Tesla Semi was revealed, with some stunning performance claims and a target date of 2019.

Then, out of the back of the trailer, came ... the next-generation Tesla Roadster, which hadn't been expected, with even more astounding promises for performance.

But the most important question about Tesla has nothing to do with either of those vehicles—which can be viewed as a sideshow.

Almost lost in the hoopla was the price for the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid sedan, which poses stiff competition to the smaller Chevy Volt.

The new 2018 Jeep Wrangler will deliver higher fuel economy: it goes from bad to less bad.

An update: the owner of Jaguar Land Rover said it wasn't investing in Faraday Future, despite Chinese media reports to the contrary.

Meanwhile, the Chinese startup Nio has reportedly received an investment of $1 billion. That's billion with a B.

And electric cars are "right around the corner," says an article in Popular Science ... from 1966. So what happened?

California will allow self-driving cars to test on public roads without humans behind the wheel.

Finally, we've got video of the Bollinger B1 electric truck going off-road to show off its utility and ruggedness.

