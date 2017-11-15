GM CEO Mary Barra hints at Bolt EV-based crossover SUV, details future electric vehicles





General Motors CEO Mary Barra gave investors a detailed playbook for the automaker's future electric vehicles plans Wednesday, including a possible glimpse at a crossover based on the Bolt EV.

Barra gave the presentation for investors at the Barclays 2017 Global Automotive Conference in New York.

A picture of a possible Bolt EV-based crossover was included in the presentation. A spokesman for GM said the picture was a "demonstration of an all-new CUV segment," but not necessarily a new product. The image lacks badges, but offers some new GM design elements such as rear roof pillars similar to those of the new GMC Terrain. A Bolt EV-based Buick Encore has been rumored, but not yet confirmed.

A small crossover may be unveiled next January at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. A spokesman for GM confirmed that the automaker would sell four new electric vehicles by 2020, but didn't say when those cars would be revealed.

Barra shared the automaker's longer-term strategy for EVs, including autonomous ride-sharing services. In the presentation, she outlined plans for GM's electric-vehicle platform that will eventually include five SUVs, including two luxury SUVs; two crossovers with one luxury version; two cars, including one luxury car; a commercial van; and a shared self-driving, ride-sharing vehicle. Barra said vehicles from the new platform would arrive around 2021.

Last month, GM announced that it would sell two new electric vehicles within the next 18 months, and offer up to 20 electric or hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles by 2023.

The four new vehicles by 2020 won't be based on the new platform due by 2021, and will likely share some structure with the Bolt EV.

Barra said the automaker would make profitable EVs from the new platform and drive down battery costs from the Bolt EV's $145 per kwh to less than $100 per kwh.