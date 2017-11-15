2017 VW e-Golf driven, electric-car cargo, Twizy drive, Faraday Future rescue? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Arrivo high-speed transport system Enlarge Photo

Today, we've driven the longer-range 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, Faraday Future may have been rescued, we compare electric-car cargo space, and one writer gets his dream drive in a ... Renault Twizy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our Tesla-owning writer David Noland had always wanted to drive a Renault Twizy; he finally got his chance during an anniversary trip to Bermuda.

Struggling electric-car startup Faraday Future reportedly has been rescued by Tata, the Indian owner of luxury maker Jaguar Land Rover.

Concerned about how much you can fit into the electric cars on the market? A video compares the cargo space of several popular electric models.

We finally got a chance to spend a weekend with the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, the longer-range (125-mile) compact hatchback—and liked it more than expected.

For the second year in a row, our sister site The Car Connection has named the Chevrolet Bolt EV its Best Hatchback To Buy.

Finally, yes, there's another Hyperloop concept floating around, this one from a company called Arrivo.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter