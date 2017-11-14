Electric-bus pledge, why Ioniq and Leaf lost, electric SUVs, climate-deniers embarrassed: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Terrafugia TF-X Enlarge Photo

Today, we explain the reasoning behind our Best Car To Buy 2018 award in more detail, take bets on all-electric SUVs, explain how a group of U.S. governors embarrassed the fossil-fuel-promoting Trump Administration at a climate summit, and hail some good news on electric buses. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The mayors of 12 cities will buy only electric buses by 2025 at the latest, they pledged, and more are likely to join in.

While the Trump Administration promoted fossil fuels at a climate summit, a group of U.S. states upstaged the country's presence by pledging their own actions to meet Paris Climate Pact goals.

Yesterday, we chose the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018. Today, we explained why the 2018 Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Ioniq lineup didn't win the award.

Passenger car sales are withering, while SUVs and crossovers are all the rage. So which maker did readers think would sell the first affordable all-electric crossover utility vehicle? We run down the results.

With Uber struggling against management changes and unsavory accusations, GM-funded Lyft is opening a New York City office to up its game in the competitive ride-sharing space.

Finally, Chinese carmaker Geely—best known here for its ownership of Volvo—recently bought startup Terrafugia, which promises to sell its flying car by 2019. Well, that's one way around notorious horrible traffic in Beijing and Shanghai.

Green Car Reports respectfully reminds its readers that the scientific validity of climate change is not a topic for debate in our comments. We ask that any comments by climate-change denialists be flagged for moderation. Thank you in advance for helping us keep our comments on topic, civil, respectful, family-friendly, and fact-based.

