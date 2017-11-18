Best Car To Buy 2018; Tesla Semi, Roadster; VW e-Golf driven; electric-car tax credit: The Week in Reverse

What strong new competitor to the Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid will go on sale December 1?

Which vehicle did we name our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, November 17, 2017.

Friday, we covered all the news from the unveiling of the Tesla Semi electric long-haul tractor—with some stunning performance claims and a target date of 2019.

But the company had a surprise, too: Out of the back of the trailer came the next-generation Tesla Roadster, with even more astounding promises for performance.

Unfortunately, we'd argue that both of those vehicles right now are little more than a sideshow. The most important question about Tesla has nothing to do with either one.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Almost lost in the hoopla was the release of 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid sedan pricing, which establishes it as a stiff competition with electric range very similar to the smaller Chevy Volt.

On Thursday, we listed several of the small-car bargains that abound these days due to cheap gas, plus better fuel economy in every type of vehicle that pushes buyers toward SUVs and crossovers.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra teased more details of its future electric cars, and hinted at a small crossover based on the Bolt EV underpinnings.

Wednesday, we covered a weekend with the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, the longer-range (125-mile) compact hatchback—which we ended up liking more than expected.

If you're interested in how much you can fit into the electric cars on the market, a recent video compares the cargo space of several popular electric models.

On Tuesday, we noted that the mayors of 12 cities pledged to buy only electric buses by 2025 at the latest, and more are likely to join in.

Proterra Catalyst electric bus Enlarge Photo

While the Trump Administration promoted fossil fuels at a climate summit, a group of states upstaged the national U.S. appearance by pledging their own actions to meet Paris Climate Pact goals.

We kicked off the week on Monday by naming the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018.

We also explained why the 2018 Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Ioniq lineup didn't win the award.

An update on a key political concern for green-car buyers: The U.S. House of Representatives "tax reform" plan kills the federal income-tax credit for buying an electric car, but the later Senate version of the tax-reform bill keeps it in place.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

