Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for November 2017





2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE, Willamette Valley, Oregon, June 2017 Enlarge Photo

This month's best deals for hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars are in and buyers will find a handful of eco-friendly bargains.

Most cars have held their spots from October 2017, but a few newcomers may surprise shoppers, including the brand-new 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Read on to see where the best deals can be had.

2018 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

Back again is the Ford C-Max with an identical lease rate to October's deal, but with slightly less money down.

Shoppers can lease Ford's hybrid vehicle for $149 per month for 36 months and just $2,159 down.

The money down represents a $400 drop over last month and Ford will allot 10,500 miles per year.

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

The Kia Optima Hybrid sticks around as well with a $5,000 cash-back incentive.

Alternatively, buyers can opt for 0-percent financing for 60 months and a $2,000 cash-back incentive.

The incentive is the most generous amount for any hybrid on the market currently.

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Finally, the new 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid makes the list.

Toyota doesn't offer cash incentives on the new sedan, but its lease deal is noteworthy at $239 per month with $1,999 down for 36 months.

The lease actually comes in cheaper than a Toyota Prius C, despite a price difference of $7,650.

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

Once again, the Kia Optima Plug-in hybrid makes the list with $12,249 in factory lease discounts.

Shoppers can lease the Optima Plug-in hybrid for $199 per month with $1,999 due at signing for 36 months; Kia also allows for 12,000 miles per year; last month, the monthly rate was $249.

Drivers will see 29 miles of purely electric range and a total estimated-MPGe rating of 103 combined. (Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is the distance a car can travel electrically on the amount of energy contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.)

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

The Chevrolet Volt's deal also sweetens with a $275 per month payment with just $500 due at signing in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Elsewhere, Chevy's plug-in car features a less sweet $299 for 39 months lease deal with $2,139 due at signing.

2018 Ford Focus Electric Enlarge Photo

Electric cars

Will the Ford Focus Electric ever be a bad deal? Not in November, at least.

Shoppers will find a lease rate of $159 per month with $1,749 due at signing with 10,500 miles per year, which is $10 less expensive than last month.

The Focus Electric returns a 114-mile range and 107 estimated-MPGe rating.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is also a deal, though October saw more generous incentives.

For November, Chevy will lease the Bolt EV for $314 per month for 36 months with $500 down and 12,000 mile per year.

Last month, the all-electric hatchback features a $299 per month deal.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel (with 6-speed automatic transmission), Catskill Mountains, NY, May 2017 Enlarge Photo

Diesel cars

The Chevrolet Cruze remains the only diesel car with good deals this month.

Chevrolet is offering 20 percent off all Cruze models, including the diesel variant, which equals up to $5,706 off the car's MSRP.

2017 Toyota Yaris iA Enlarge Photo

Fuel-efficient gasoline cars

Our final two deals for fuel-efficient gasoline cars go unchanged.

The Toyota Yaris iA and Nissan Rogue both offer steller cash-back incentives.

The Yaris iA features a $2,000 cash-back offer this month, while Nissan offers a $2,500 cash-back offer.

2018 Nissan Rogue Enlarge Photo

As we've said in the past, make sure the dealer pulls a 2017.5 Rogue from the lot and not a 2017.

The model year represents a greater value since Nissan added automatic emergency braking as a standard feature, and the 2017.5 is only $400 more expensive.

