Green-car deals, EPA vs climate action, electric-car tax credit, Best Car To Buy 2018: Today's Car News

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Today, after lots of anticipation, we revealed our Best Car To Buy 2018. We've also got possibly good news on the electric-car tax credit, clearly bad news on EPA plans to kill the Clean Power Plan, and best green-car deals for November. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

We also asked in a poll which vehicle you would pick as Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 winner.

Our monthly list of best green-car deals is out.

While the fate of the U.S. federal income-tax credit for buying an electric car remains up in the air, the Senate version of the tax-reform bill keeps it in place.

The Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 winner is here. Our article will tell you which vehicle we chose.

What's the biggest impediment to electric-car sales? It's actually car buyers—but there's a reason for that.

That report that climate change is clearly manmade? Makes no difference to plans to end climate action, says Scott Pruitt, the science-denying head of the EPA.

As we suggested more than a year ago, the next VW Beetle may be electric—and return to rear-wheel drive too.

