RIP C-Max Energi, EU cuts carbon more, electric-car charging drone, fuel-cell Tesla: Today's Car News

Nov 10, 2017
Today, we've got some far-out stories, from the hydrogen-powered Tesla to the flying drone that recharges your electric car while it's in motion. There's also a death notice for a plug-in hybrid, stiff new rules from the EU, and possible good news from the U.S. Senate. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

It's Friday, so today's wacky story concerns a Tesla Model S converted to run on hydrogen. Supposedly. Really.

The EU will slash carbon-emission levels from vehicles a further 30 percent by 2030; carmakers will be challenged.

Who patented a drone to recharge electric cars in motion? Why, Amazon, of course.

Production of the Ford C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid tall hatchback has ended; the conventional hybrid has only months left to live.

The U.S. Senate's version of the tax plan leaves the electric-car purchase credit in place; if both houses of Congress pass their respective bills, the two versions will have to be reconciled.

Google's Waymo is now operating 100 self-driving taxis in Phoenix. No, no cabbies.

Finally, who would you want to manage a sky full of flying cars? How about a partnership between NASA and ... Uber?

