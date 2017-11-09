Mystery electric BMW, US isolated, Tesla's long odds, Hyundai Ioniq, battery cobalt: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



A Navya shuttle in Las Vegas operated in partnership with AAA. Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got two BMW electric-car stories (one on battery cobalt, another on a mystery debut later this month), the long odds Tesla faces, the unlikely prospect of Syria one-upping the U.S. on climate, and our last Best Car To Buy 2018 finalist. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The cobalt in electric-car batteries is the cause of much misinformation, but a new BMW initiative to make its supply chain more transparent underscores its importance.

It's not often Syria can isolate the U.S. among global nations, but on climate, that's just what it did this week. (Also, President Trump was disinvited from a climate summit in Paris.)

The odds for auto startups are incredibly high, especially above about 10,000 cars, says an expert. Can Tesla beat those odds?

The Hyundai Ioniq lineup of hybrid, electric, and plug-in hybrid models is the last of our three Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award finalists.

As well as the Mini Electric Concept and its i Vision electric sedan concept, BMW will debut an electric vehicle concept at the Los Angeles auto show in three weeks. Let the speculations begin.

Ford and Zotye have agreed to build and sell electric cars in China under a new brand.

Finally, that free, self-driving shuttle in Las Vegas was involved in a crash on its first day of service. A human truck driver was to blame.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter